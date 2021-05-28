FREE PODCAST 5/27 – WKPWP – Cody Conference + Keller hosts an AEW Double or Nothing PPV Roundtable Preview: Will there be a big surprise? Thorough full card rundown, predictions, analysis (192 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a special PPV Preview Roundtable edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with former Pro Wrestling Torch columnist (circa 1990) Eric Kroll and PWTorch.com contributor and VIP podcast host Tyler Sage looking ahead to Sunday’s AEW Double or Nothing PPV. They look at possible big surprises and the wisdom of AEW not hyping that ahead of time if there is one. Which match is the actual main attraction and what are the pros and cons of various matches closing out the show? They look at Kenny Omega’s AEW Title defense against Orange Cassidy and Pac, the Stadium Stampede match between the Pinnacle and Inner Circle, and everything else in the deep ensemble line-up.

