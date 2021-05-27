News Ticker

Championship match added to Impact Wrestling’s Against All Odds PPV event

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

May 27, 2021

Deonna Purrazzo (photo ImpactWrestling.com)
More gold will be on the line during Impact Wrestling’s Against All Odds PPV event.

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Rosemary for the Impact Knockouts Championship has been added to the show, which will stream on Impact Plus on Saturday June 12.

Tonight on Impact television, Rosemary pinned Purrazzo in a ten woman tag team match. The championship match between both women was announced thereafter. Other matches on the show include: Kenny Omega vs. Moose for the Impact World Championship and Satoshi Kojima vs. Joe Doering.

