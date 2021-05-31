5/31 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS: Keller’s report on Jimmy Smith’s debut as lead announcer, Shayna vs. Reginald, Drew vs. Kofi, Rhea and Charlotte on Miz TV

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE RAW REPORT

MAY 31, 2021

LIVE FROM THE UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA – “THUNDERDOME”

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with a three minute video tribute to the troops, as it’s Memorial Day in the United States.

-Graves introduced the show as the camera panned the monitors of ThunderDome. He introduced Jimmy Smith, noting fans might have seen him on NXT and the world of MMA. Smith said he wants to honor the fans and the Superstars “and hopefully have some fun.” He hyped the Drew McIntyre vs. Kofi Kingston match with high stakes, the winner getting a WWE Title match against Bobby Lashley at Hell in a Cell. Then they shifted to hyping A.J. Styles & Omos vs. Elias & Jaxson Ryker. Graves hyped it’d be “a main event every night of the year.” Then they went to a clip of Shayna Baszler shoving Reginald last week for costing her a win last week, then Saxton hyped the Shayna vs. Reginald match.

-Miz TV: Miz and John Morrison sat mid-ring together. (Miz lives! He’s been reassembled after the zombies tore him apart.) He welcomed himself back. Miz teared up as he said in the match with Damian Priest, he got injured for the first time in his career. He stopped in his tracks and asked what that smell is. Morrison said it’s garlic. He had a necklace of garlic gloves to prepare himself for aliens, vampires, or plumbers – whatever comes their way. He said he also brought his Drip Stick. He pulled out a foam toy water squirter with “Drip Stick” written on it.

Miz said he had an epiphany that he had to get back on Raw. He said they’re going back on the road and fans would want to see the most Must-See – “and Moist-See,” Morrison added – talent in WWE. He said he will continue to bring WWE top stars to the fans. He introduced Charlotte. Morrison opened the ropes for Charlotte. “What a weird human being,” said Saxton. Graves said he prefers “eccentric” or “eclectic.” Miz said it was lovely to see her. Charlotte asked, “What is that smell?” Morrison said it’s to protect them from “mummies, flight attendants, whatever.”

Charlotte talked about Ripley’s “fairy tale victory over Asuka at WrestleMania.” She said she’s sending Ripley to hell in three weeks. Ripley’s music played and she marched out. Her main bio fact on the screen said: “Just 24 years old.” Ripley told Charlotte she’s not sending her to hell, but she can go to hell. Miz begged them to lower the temperature and chit-chat. Miz said he wanted to deep dive into Ripley, why she’s so mysterious, and find out the symbolism of her tattoos. Morrison asked for her favorite garlic bread recipe. He said he wants to be sure she’s not a vampire. Ripley said that’s the dumbest thing she’s ever heard. She said she’s not a vampire, she’s the Women’s Champion. She said she’ll remain champion after beating Charlotte at HIAC.

Charlotte said Ripley couldn’t even beat Nikki Cross. Miz said that is true, and threw to a video package of Ripley failing to pay attention to the two minute countdown clock. Charlotte asked Ripley if she can’t beat Nikki, what makes her think she can beat Nikki. Nikki then marched out to her music. She said she’s a big fan of Miz TV and couldn’t wait any longer. She said she beat the Raw Women’s Champion last week, so she challenged the winner of their HIAC match. Ripley said if there were four minutes on the clock, she’s have beat her. She told Nikki she did earn her respect, though.

Nikki said she could beat Charlotte in two minutes, and if she did, would she agree she should face the winner of the HIAC match. Charlotte stood up and said angrily that it was all ridiculous because she could beat her in one minute. Nikki slapped Charlotte. Charlotte called her a “little troll” and said she’s on. [c]

-The announcers hyped WWE’s announced dates for late July for Raw and Smackdown events with fans in attendance.

(1) NIKKI CROSS vs. CHARLOTTE – Beat the Clock Challenge

Charlotte got two minutes even though she said she could beat her in one minute. Ripley sat at ringside and kept taunting Charlotte by pointing at her watch on her wrist. Nikki kept avoiding entering the ring when Charlotte didn’t let her enter clean. She chased Nikki to ringside where Ripley stood and blocked Charlotte’s path. Charlotte had a few words for Ripley before entering the ring with 40 seconds left. Charlotte clotheslined Nikki. Nikki gave Charlotte a tornado DDT out of the corner. Charlotte frantically went for a figure-four, but the time ran out first. Nikki celebrated on the ramp and taunted Charlotte. Ripley laughed at ringside. Charlotte yelled down to Ripley, “This is your fault!”

WINNER: Cross in 2:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: More of the same. Ripley seemed to be the babyface here compared to Charlotte. Few characters could get away with celebrating such a lame “victory” as merely lasting two minutes against an opponent other than Nikki.)

-They went to the announcers at ringside. Saxton said tensions were high there, but they’ve been high between Team RK-Bro and New Day, too. They transitioned to commenting on clips of those two teams in recent weeks having issues with each other.

-Backstage, Riddle told Priest he can’t wait to be back in front of fans. Riddle said he’s excited to scooter all the way to Texas. He asked Priest, “Can you teach me El Espanol aka Spanish.” He pronounced a/k/a “ah-kuh.” Priest asked if he meant “A-K-A.” Riddle asked him for a words in Spanish. He was surprised Randy translated the same in Spanish as English. Orton showed up and said he saw him use his finisher last week. Riddle apologized for not asking first. He said he hit it out of nowhere. Orton said he impressed him last week, but there are a few things he could work on. He said he will probably wish he didn’t say this, but he invited him to watch his match at ringside later. Riddle said, “Shucks!” and was so excited. Orton then told him to be silent after he started rambling. Riddle locked his lips shut and gave Orton the imaginary key. Orton then threw the key over his shoulder. Riddle scootered over to find it.

(Keller’s Analysis: The chemistry between Riddle and Orton is a pleasant surprise. And yes, I know, Orton being in a light-hearted angle after all he’s done and been through is ridiculous. Few people could believably “soften” him other than the innocent, earnest, unflappably doe-eyed innocent acting Riddle character.) [c]

(2) RANDY ORTON (w/Riddle) vs. XAVIER WOODS

Woods was playing his trombone. Smith said Orton might be the opposite of positivity. He said when Orton comes to the ring on a scooter, he’ll believe Team RK-Bro is complete. Graves said he has a better chance of falling off the face of the Earth than seeing that. Riddle practically worshiped Orton during his entrance routine. Orton went for an early RKO, but Xavier avoided it and armdragged Orton to the mat. Saxton talked about what it’d do to Xavier’s career if he were to beat Orton tonight. Orton dropped Xavier’s head over the top turnbuckle. When Xavier dropped to the floor, Orton slammed his head into the table and then slammed him onto it. Smith said, “Oh my gosh! We are getting hazard pay in this match!” [c]

Back from the break, Orton put Xavier in his obligatory mid-match chinlock. Graves plugged the Raw Tag Team Title match and told viewers if they’ve never seen Omos wrestle before, “prepare to have your mind blown.” (That’s just ridiculous overhype that Vince McMahon has his announcers engaging in.) Xavier caught Orton with an elbow and a sliding DDT for a two count. Orton lifted Xavier out of the corner and powerbombed him. (Jimmy Smith knew it was a powerbomb, so that’s a good sign. He hasn’t stood out much either way through the first 40 minutes of the show, as Graves and Saxton were doing the majority of the talking again.) Xavier applied a Fujiwara armbar. Orton reached the bottom rope to force a break. Orton gave Xavier a draping DDT, then pounded the mat. He sold the armbar from earlier. He went for an RO, but Xavier countered with a backslide for a near fall. Xavier kneed Orton and then set up a Bro-Derick. He looked over at Riddle before hitting it. Riddle was thrilled.

WINNER: Orton in 7:00.

-Orton dropped to his knees in front of Orton and looked up excitedly at him. He then rode his scooter around the ring. Smith said he can’t believe these two have “traded finishers.” Orton eased into joining Riddle in a pose mid-ring.

-They went to the announcers at ringside. Smith threw to a video recap of the Shayna Baszler-Reginald storyline.