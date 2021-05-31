News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 5/31 – Everything with Rich & Wade: AEW Double or Nothing media scrum details, what Tony Khan and others said, plus New Japan-WWE reports and Tony’s response, Reigns, Montez, Bayley, Seth, NJPW Title scene (92 min)

May 31, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s new VIP-exclusive series “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Rich and Wade discuss these topics:

  • AEW Double or Nothing media scrum details, what Tony Khan and other said.
  • New Japan-WWE reports and Tony’s bombastic response.
  • The latest on the New Japan title scene post-Will Ospreay.
  • The latest chapter in the Roman Reigns-Usos dynamic.
  • More Smackdown thoughts including the Montez Ford P.S.A, Bayley on commentary, Seth Rollins’ heel act, Rick Boogs with Shinsuke Nakamura, and more.

