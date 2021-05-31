5/31 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT: Hazelwood’s alt-perspective on McIntyre vs. Kingston #1 contender match, Miz TV, tag title match, Baszler vs. Reginald, Woods vs. Orton, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW TV REPORT

MAY 31, 2021

TAMPA, FLA. AT YUENGLING CENTER (THE “THUNDERDOME”)

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY BRUCE LEE HAZELWOOD (@B_Lee253), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Backstage Correspondent(s): Sarah Schreiber

(Hazelwood’s Take: Well, I said on last week’s post-show with assistant editor Zack Heydorn that we should really give Adnan Virk three to six months to fully acclimate to the role, and the next day, he and WWE parted ways! Virk was thrust into a big role with little preparation, so I want to blame WWE more here than him for his performance; he was at least trying, though some of his lines were just bad. With Jimmy Smith, we have an experienced MMA broadcaster who has been working in NXT for months now, so his transition should be much smoother. I’m also a fan of Smith’s announcing, so hopefully Vince McMahon doesn’t change him too soon.

Also, last week saw a wrestling-heavy show that I would welcome as the standard model for Monday nights moving forward. Let’s see if that’s the case.)

[HOUR ONE]

-They began with a Memorial Day video, quoting former President Ronald Regan, before moving to a voiceover with images of soldiers around the world and throughout history, thanking them for their service and sacrifice. Pyro then exploded as Corey Graves welcomed viewers live and introduced Byron Saxton and new lead announcer, Jimmy Smith! He said his job was to honor the fans, honor the superstars, and have fun. They hyped the #1 contender’s match between Drew McIntyre and Kofi Kingston, the Tag Team Championship match between A.J. Styles & Omos vs. Elias & Jaxson Ryker, and Shayna Baszler vs. Reginald.

-They cut to the ring where The Miz & John Morrison were sitting for “Miz TV.” The Miz did his usual introduction and asked for a warm welcome back for himself, a two-time Grand Slam Champion. The piped-in boos were palpable. He said the past few weeks without him “to command the ship” were tough, and he said he was sorry. He said that match a few times, then said that lumberjack match with Damian Priest, for the first time in his career, he was injured. He suddenly asked what that smell was.

Morrison said it was garlic, and the camera zoomed in as he had on a garlic necklace. He said now he’s prepared for anything, especially since he has his patented “Drip Stick,” basically just a water squirting device. The Miz said he knew had needed to be back to see the “most must-see and moist-see” superstars (Morrison said the last part). The Miz said he needs to use his platform to help others, then transitioned to introducing his guests, Charlotte Flair being first. Morrison badly hummed along to her entrance theme. Morrison lowered the ropes for her, although she looked annoyed by the garlic necklace.

She immediately asked about the smell, and Morrison explained again. The Miz said she can become the how many times champion? She said 14, but who’s counting. They laughed hysterically as she looked annoyed. Flair said Ripley’s had a good story, a nice victory over Asuka, and sometimes dreams become nightmares, and she’s going to send Ripley to hell. Ripley’s music hit as she sauntered to the ring.

Ripley said Flair can go to hell, prompting Flair to rise from her seat. The Miz said it’s Ripley’s first time on the show within a show, so they should talk. He asked a series of questions before Morrison asked about her favorite garlic bread recipe. She said she’s not a vampire, but a nightmare to everyone in the women’s division. She said she’ll still be Women’s Champion, but Flair said Ripley couldn’t even beat Nikki Cross last week. The Miz said as champion, she should beat all challengers. They showed a replay of last week’s match.

Flair said Ripley couldn’t even beat Cross, so what makes her think she can beat Flair? Cross’ music hit as she made her way to the ring looking happy. Cross said sorry to The Miz for interrupting the show and she’s a big fan, but she couldn’t wait any longer. She said last week, she beat the Women’s Champion. She added it would only be fair for her to be the first challenger for the winner of the match at the pay-per-view. Flair said if life was fair, she would be champion. Ripley said if there were four minutes, she wouldn’t be standing here (but there wasn’t), but that Cross earned her respect.

Cross said she could beat Flair in two minutes and asked if that would be enough to challenge the winner. Flair said that’s ridiculous and she could win in one minute. She turned right into a slap from Cross, then angrily said, “You’re on you little troll!” They cut to break. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: They BETTER have Flair win this quick. Otherwise, triple threat’s a-coming.)

-They returned with one of their return to touring videos with headlines from different outlets.

(1) CHARLOTTE FLAIR vs. NIKKI CROSS – Flair must defeat Cross in two minutes

The match began after Smith said Adam Pearce & Sonya Deville made this official during this break. Cross immediately left the ring. Flair wasted time before chasing only for Cross to reenter the ring. A frustrated Flair wasted more time before reentering the ring. Cross left again, faked getting in, then exited again. Flair followed, but Cross hid behind Ripley, sitting at the announce table, then back in the ring as Flair yelled at Ripley. Flair reentered, then finally landed a blow on Cross, then a clothesline with 30 seconds left. She lifted Flair to a top turnbuckle, but Cross hit a tornado DDT. Flair tried applying the Figure Eight, but the buzzer rang. Flair yelled that it was Ripley’s fault as Ripley just looked pleased.

WINNER: Nikki Cross at 2:00

(Hazelwood’s Take: Welp.)

-The announcers shifted to recapping the story between RK-Bro and The New Day, beginning with Orton delivering RKOs to both members, Woods distracting Orton and allowing Kingston to roll him up for a victory that resulted in Riddle shoving Woods, then last week’s fantastic Woods vs. Riddle match that saw Riddle hit the RKO for the victory.

Priest was in the back talking to Riddle and said think about all of the celebrating they’ll do now that they’re touring. Riddle asked for Priest to teach him Spanish. They went through some phrases, then Riddle asked how to say, “Hi Randy.” Priest just said it in English as Orton appeared. Orton said he saw what happened last week. Riddle apologized and said he should have asked first, but he was in the moment. Orton actually commended Riddle on his match last week, then asked Riddle to sit ringside to watch his match to learn a thing or two. Riddle was excited and said he realized the RKO is all about the high-angle velocity and kept talking until Orton once again zipped the lips and took the proverbial “key” from Riddle and tossed it behind him. Riddle went to go look for the key. The New Day’s music hit for Woods vs. Orton. [c]

(2) XAVIER WOODS vs. RANDY ORTON (w/Riddle)

They returned with a SummerSlam promo, but no location. Woods was playing the trombone in the corner as they shifted back, then Orton made his entrance with Riddle riding along. Orton had a resigned look to him, with facial hair that makes him look kind of like an asshole. Graves said Orton sees something in Riddle, what he doesn’t know.

They locked up, but Orton took the quick advantage and looked for an early RKO. Woods countered and hit an arm drag, but was caught and thrown into the top turnbuckle before heading outside. Orton slammed Woods’ head on the table several times before hitting his belly-to-back to the table. Smith said, “We are getting hazard pay during this match!” as they cut to break. [c]

They returned with Orton in control with the Randy Orton Special, a rear chinlock. Woods fought to his feet, hit a few body shots, then hit an armbreaker to create space. He hit an enziguri that grounded Orton, then hit a flurry of strikes to Orton on the feet. Orton responded with a knee to the gut, but Woods ducked a few clotheslines, slid between Orton’s legs, and hit a discus elbow. He then hit a sliding flatliner for a two-count.

Orton was holding the left arm as Smith discussed how it’s impossible to recover from limb damage that quickly. Woods went for the 10 punches in the corner, but Orton hit an eye poke away from the referee’s view and a powerbomb out of the corner for a believable near-fall. Orton used his head to roll Woods to the apron to set for his DDT as Riddle looked on. Orton told Riddle to watch, but Woods slipped out, hit a codebreaker to the left arm, then locked in a Fujiwara armbar. Orton was able to reach the bottom rope to the elation of Riddle.

Orton immediately kicked Woods in the gut and hit his draping DDT. He set for the RKO, but Woods turned it to a backslide for a two-count. Orton caught a running Woods into a Bro Derek for the victory, which made Riddle so happy that he pantomimed hitting an RKO in the ring. Smith said he couldn’t believe they’ve traded finishers.

WINNER: Randy Orton at 8:58 (Bro Derek)

-Smith shifted to Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, & Reginald. A video recapped their travails the past few weeks which led to tonight’s scheduled match between Baszler and Reginald. Baszler’s music played as she made her entrance first. They cut to break. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: WHY am I so invested in RK-Bro? It’s amazing what good storytelling and excellent character work can do for wrestlers! I like this wrinkle of using the other’s finisher, though I think Orton holds one in his pocket for when he eventually turns on Riddle, or to get back at Riddle for turning on him: the punt.)

(3) SHAYNA BASZLER vs. REGINALD (w/Nia Jax)

They returned with M.V.P. in the back leading another group of women to the V.I.P. Lounge as WWE Champion Bobby Lashley entered in a sweet, sweet orange suit. They then shifted back to Baszler pacing in the ring. They showed Reginald & Jax in Gorilla as he asked her to stay back and that he didn’t need help. Reginald was wearing a pink blazer with pink shorts and pink kneepads.

The bell rung as Reginald showed his shirt to Baszler, which had them as Tag Team Champion. He used his flips and evasive maneuvers to avoid Baszler’s strikes, then rolled her up for a one-count. Baszler looked to work his arm, but then hit a shoulder tackle, which Reginald immediately kipped up from. He then bodyslammed Baszler, then apologized as he was trying to say it was just instinct. Baszler finally caught his leg and hit a leg DDT.

She started working the left leg with elbow drops, then wrenched on it with her knee pressing on his thigh. She turned him to his belly, then stomped on the ankle that was faced toe-point down. The trademark appeared even though three minutes were left in the hour. Baszler locked up Reginald’s leg, then slammed it into the mat. She pulled Reginald from the corner and applied an ankle lock. Reginald rolled out and sent Baszler into the top turnbuckle, then hit a spinning cross body to Baszler.

Reginald climbed to a top turnbuckle for a big moonsault. Baszler moved, so Reginald landed on his feet, but the damage was sold. Baszler applied the Kirifuda Clutch, but the corner they were next to suddenly exploded with fire. Reginald used the distraction to hit a victory roll for the win. He went to Gorilla after the match, where Jax celebrated and exclaimed multiple times, “You did it!”

WINNER: Reginald at 4:13 (victory roll)

(Hazelwood’s Take: Just…wow. I’m still shaking my head. This seems like Baszler is Alexa Bliss & Lily’s target, but as I said last week with Heydorn, I think their target is actually Jax and Baszler is just the path to Jax.)

[HOUR TWO]

-They shifted to McIntyre in the back as Kevin Patrick approached asking if he was ready. McIntyre said tonight, it’s just about them and he respects Kingston. He said maybe if McIntyre didn’t interfere in Kingston’s match with Lashley, he might have pulled out the big one, but he can’t help but wonder. He said he was just like Kingston putting everybody else’s wants and needs above his own, but then he had to start sacrificing. He praised Kingston for caring for his kids, but said he sacrificed everything so he can one day tell “a little Drew” about when he beat Brock Lesnar. He said he’s willing to do everything Kingston isn’t willing to do, so to answer Patrick’s question, he said he was more than ready. They hyped his match with Kingston by showing McIntyre’s highlights from the past year.

-Mace & T-Bar made their entrance for a tag team match. T-Bar is back to wearing trunks while T-Bar is maintaining the tights. They cut to break. [c]

-They returned with a promo for NXT’s #1 contender triple threat match between Pete Dunne, Johnny Gargano, and “Cool” Kyle O’Reilly.

(4) MACE & T-BAR vs. LUCHA HOUSE PARTY (Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado)

Mace & T-Bar were waiting in the ring, emoting way too much with snarls, as a pre-recorded promo played. Mace said brute force is the only way to survive. T-Bar said only bottom-feeders take orders. They equated themselves to great white sharks and said LHP was their prey. LHP made their entrance next.

T-Bar and Dorado began, with T-Bar using his strength to his advantage. He then hit a quick running back elbow in the corner, but Dorado countered a fireman’s carry into a sleeper. T-Bar backed him into the corner, but Metalik tagged in. T-Bar was kicked, then Metalik climbed on Dorado’s shoulders for a big splash. T-Bar was able to tag in Mace, then they hit a high low with Mace doing a spin kick. Mace hit a big vertical suplex for a two-count. He tagged in T-Bar, then set Metalik for a big boot by his partner for a two-count.

Mace tagged in as they used quick tags to beat on Metalik in the corner. They set for a double team, but Dorado suddenly entered and dropkicked Mace. They forced Mace outside, but he landed on his feet and caught a diving Dorado. He hit him with a swinging side slam on the outside. He reentered and hit a double sitting chokeslam with T-Bar for the victory.

WINNER: Mace & T-Bar at 2:48 (double sitting chokeslam)

-They shifted to Bliss on her swingset talking to Lily and said what a night for Reginald. She said what better way to for him to celebrate than to join her on “Alexa’s Playground,” and invited him for later tonight.

-Sheamus’ music hit as the United States Champion made his way to the ring. Smith said it was to going to be a “unique challenge” as they cut to break. If it’s an open challenge, it’s not unique. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: Good for the victors, bad for the losers. There should be other teams you can pull from the Performance Center for quick, squash-like matches such as this that doesn’t define acts further down.)

-They returned with Sheamus saying another week, another victory for the valiant U.S. Champion. He said he can’t wait for WWE to go back on the road so he can defend his title in every major city (sorry, minor cities!). He shifted to Humberto Carrillo & Ricochet, saying they’d rather try to embarrass him than win. He shifted to looking at their “true” character from last week that saw him cheat to win and attack Carrillo after the match only for Ricochet to make the save and the two hitting big aerial maneuvers to a grounded Sheamus.

He asked if they looked like championship material to viewers. He said where he’s from, that’s skullduggery with two fellows jumping one lad. He answered his own question of why he hasn’t defended his title. He said the open challenge was meant to find someone worthy to face him, but those two aren’t worthy to lace his boots. He said he’ll fight them back-to-back like a true champion, then asked which one of them is brave enough to step out first to get their arse kicked. Ricochet’s music hit.

(5) SHEAMUS (c) vs. RICOCHET – Non-title match

Ricochet immediately tried striking with Sheamus, but Sheamus gained the advantage. Ricochet slipped out of a bodyslam and sent Sheamus outside, but Sheamus avoided a baseball slide and hit a fallaway slam to Ricochet into the barricade by the announce table. He rolled Ricochet back in, climbed the top, and hit a flying clothesline that caused Ricochet to flip backwards. Carrillo’s music hit, distracting Sheamus, allowing Ricochet to rollup Sheamus for the victory. They cut to break with an incensed Sheamus. [c]

WINNER: Ricochet at 1:14 (rollup)