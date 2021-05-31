AEW Double or Nothing post-PPV media scrum highlights from panels with Jungle Boy, Baker, Jericho, Khan

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following are the highlights from AEW’s post-Double or Nothing 2021 PPV media scrum with comments from Jungle Boy, Britt Baker, Chris Jericho, and AEW president Tony Khan:

JUNGLE BOY

Jungle Boy was asked about who had helped him improve in the ring. He said working with veterans like FTR and Chris Jericho had helped him. He also mentioned that getting regular work on AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation had helped him as well.

Jungle Boy talked about how he gets anxious before his matches. He said having the Tarzan Boy entrance music helps him feel at ease.

BRITT BAKER

Baker was asked who had helped her improve in the ring the most during her time in AEW. Baker mentioned that Cody Rhodes, Chris Jericho, and Ricky Starks had helped her out the most.

Baker was asked about the women’s division in AEW. She said the whole division had improved with increased TV time.

Baker was also asked about coaches in AEW. She said they currently don’t have female coaches, but that someone like Serena Deeb would be great in that role in the future.

Baker was asked about working as a dentist. She said she will be a dentist until she can’t walk, but right now wrestling is her life.

CHRIS JERICHO

Jericho talked about Stadium Stampede being filmed over the course of four days. He said the idea for the match was for it to be presented like an action movie.

Jericho said they brought in one of the stunt coordinators from the “John Wick” movie series to help the wrestlers coordinate the fight scenes.

Jericho put over MJF as a star and mentioned his age doesn’t matter. He said he wanted to feud with MJF because of the chemistry they have together.

TONY KHAN

Khan was asked about Lio Rush’s debut and said they have a handshake deal. (Radican note: Rush is under contract to NJPW, so chalk this up as another instance of AEW and New Japan working together.) Khan mentioned they wanted to use Rush last year, but he was filming a show from MTV.

Khan was asked about the promo he cut on WWE president Nick Khan regarding the reports of Khan meeting with New Japan to establish a working relationship. Khan said New Japan thought the promo was a great idea. Khan also mentioned he expects to continue working with New Japan.

Khan was asked about signing Mark Henry. He said he is friends with Henry and respects his mind for the business and ability to help behind the scenes.

Khan said Henry and one other current roster member will be on commentary for Rampage. Khan mentioned that Rampage will be live on some weeks and other weeks it will be taped in conjunction with AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation.

Khan mentioned that he apologized to Hikaru Shido for the incident where Spanish commentator Willie Urbina mocked her accent . Khan said that it was important to take action dealing with the incident and that was why Urbina was terminated.

Khan was asked about the Stadium Stampede concept. He said he expects to bring the concept back in the future.

Credit to Fightful for posting the videos from the AEW media scrum following the Double or Nothing PPV.