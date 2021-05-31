News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 5/31 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans: Vallejos and Monsey preview upcoming UFC Fight Night, discuss impending boxing bout between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul, AEW, possible partnership between WWE and NJPW, more (76 min)

May 31, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey preview the upcoming UFC Fight Night, headlined by Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Augusto Sakai. They discuss the impending boxing bout between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul. They close the show by talking a little AEW and the possible partnership between WWE and NJPW.

