SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Drew McIntyre is the number one contender to Bobby Lashley’s WWE Championship and will face him at the upcoming Hell in a Cell PPV event.

On Monday’s episode of Raw, McIntyre beat Kofi Kingston to earn the championship match. McIntyre hit Kingston out of mid-air with a Claymore after Kingston jumped off the top rope for a move. This marks the third PPV event in a row in which McIntyre will challenge for the WWE Championship.

Hell in a Cell will stream live on Peacock on Sunday June 2o. Other announced matches on the card include Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley for the Raw Women’s Championship.

CATCH-UP: 5/31 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT: Hazelwood’s alt-perspective on McIntyre vs. Kingston #1 contender match, Miz TV, tag title match, Baszler vs. Reginald, Woods vs. Orton, more