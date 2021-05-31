5/31 AEW DARK ELEVATION TV REPORT: Jungle Boy vs. JD Drake, Christian crosses paths with Hardy, Tay Conti in action, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DARK: ELEVATION TV REPORT

MAY 31, 2021

RECORDED AT DAILY’S PLACE, JACKSONVILLE, FLA.

AIRED ON YOUTUBE.COM

REPORT BY PATRICK MOYNAHAN, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight.

Ring announcer: Justin Roberts

– Thunder Rosa was backstage, and congratulated the new Women’s Champion, Britt Baker. She said, “new champions and new era come with old enemies.” She added that she would show Baker tonight, and would beat her opponent, Reka Tehaka.

– Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight welcomed us to the twelfth episode of AEW Dark: Elevation and ran down this week’s show.

(1) THE ACCLAIMED (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) vs. THE TATE TWINS (Brent & Brandon Tate)

Caster and Bowens came out to a strong crowd reaction. Schiavone noted that The Tate Twins were the current OVW tag team champions. Bowens kicked things off against one of the twins. Caster tagged in and helped Bowens with a double team. Caster hit a nap back suplex and covered for a pin, but it was broken up by the other Tate brother. The Tate Twins hit Caster with a series of double team moves. Caster made a blind tag to Bowens, who hit a neck breaker. Bowens was caught with a pair of enziguri’s but hit a spinning discus to take down twin. Caster and Bowens made quick tags. Caster came off the top with his Mic Drop finisher for the win.

WINNERS: The Acclaimed in 3:30

(Moynahan’s Take: The Acclaimed move to 6-2 in the last 8 matches with this win. A quick match up, with neither Tate brother getting in much offense. It was difficult to name either Tate, as neither Schiavone nor Wight commented on who was who during the match.)

– Tony Schiavone was in the middle of the ring, post-last night’s Double or Nothing. He introduced Jungle Boy, who was victorious in last night’s Casino Battle Royale. Jungle Boy said he’s glad to have won a big match after a series of close wins. He said having the fans there live was huge, and he’s looking forward to his title match against Kenny Omega in a few weeks.

Christian Cage hit the ring. He said he wasn’t there to steal Jungle Boy’s moment but said he wasn’t happy because he hates losing. Cage said he met Jungle Boy when he was a little kid after an event with his father. Cage said he saw something in Jungle Boy’s eye after the win last night. He reiterated what he told him after the battle royal, “You did it. Now go win it.” Matt Hardy came to the ring and yelled at Cage, saying Cage betrayed him in the battle royal. Cage was jumped by Private Party. Jungle Boy flew over the top rope to help Cage. Hardy and Private Party retreated.

(2) LEYLA HIRSCH vs. ROBYN RENEGADE

Renegade got the upper hand early, but Hirsch took her right down to the mat and synched in a waist lock. Hirsch rolled Renegade in a crucifix pin attempt for a two count. Renegade caught Hirsch by the knee, then threw her for a back suplex. Renegade charged into Hirsch with a double knee. The two went back-and-forth in the middle of the ring until Hirsch hit a back suplex. Hirsch locked in a cross-arm breaker for the tap out win.

WINNER: Leyla Hirsch in 4:00

(Moynahan’s Take: I’ve been following Hirsch on Dark and Elevation since she debuted in AEW, and this is the first time seeing her in front of such a large crowd. That brought a smile to my face as I think she is a great talent and I hope to see her build upon her AEW career.)

– The Varsity Blonds were backstage talking about tonight’s match against Chaos Project.

(3) THUNDER ROSA vs. REKA TEHAKA

Rosa took Tehaka to the mat right from the bell. Rosa hit a deep arm drag, then slammed Tehaka and followed up with a senton. The crowd chanted “Thunder Rosa.” Tehaka draped Rosa across the top rope, then nailed her with a pump kick to the face. Rosa took Tehaka over and nailed her with a kick to the upper back. Rosa synched in a hammerlock then picked Tehaka up and laid in a few chops. Tehaka nailed Rosa with a headbutt but missed a follow up charge. Rosa did not miss her own charge in, and nailed Tehaka with a clothesline in the corner, then a dropkick. Rosa took Tehaka over with a butterfly suplex. Tehaka fought back with a few shots, then took Rosa down with a double chop. Rosa came right back with her own chops, then hit Tehaka with a DVD. Rosa followed up with the Peruvian Necktie for the tap out.

WINNER: Thunder Rosa in 5:00

(Moynahan’s Take: Rosa continues to rack up her wins, but Tehaka was able to get in some sizable offense nonetheless.)

– Penta was backstage with Alex Abrahantes. Alex translated for Penta, hyping his tag team match on Dynamite with PAC against the Young Bucks, then his match tonight against Jack Evans.

(4) VARSITY BLONDS (Brian Pillman Jr. & Griff Garrison) vs. CHAOS PROJECT (Luther & Serpentico)

Pillman and Serpentico faced off to start, with Pillman getting the early upper hand. Garrison tagged in, slammed Serpentico, then tagged Pillman back in. The two traded quick tags, keeping their offensive focus on Serpentico. The Blonds hit Serpentico with a double back suplex. Luther tripped Pillman, then pulled him outside the ring and threw him into the safety rail. Luther tagged in, then launched Serpentico into Pillman in the corner. Luther took Pillman down with a double underhook slam, then nailed him with a knee drop. Serpentico tagged back in, and Luther dropped him right onto Pillman. Luther and Pillman went to the floor, and Luther slammed Pillman down to the mat. Serpentico climbed to the top and was about to be thrown onto Pillman by Lither. Julia Hart did a few cartwheels to come over and block Serpentico from coming off the top. Garrison took control inside the ring, and hit Serpentico with a big boot, then a Stinger splash. Pillman tagged back in and climbed to the top but was caught by Luther and Serpentico. Serpentico threw Luther from the apron onto Garrison then came off the top with a swanton onto Pillman for a close two count. Serpentico and Luther hit Creeping Death on Pillman, but Garrison came in for the save during the pin attempt. Garrison took out Serpentico, then nailed Luther with a discus forearm. Pillman came off the top and pinned Luther.

WINNERS: The Varsity Blonds in 8:00

(Moynahan’s Take: Great tag team match, as the Varsity Blonds move to 12-4. Like Hirsch, it was a blast hearing the fans cheering for the young blonds.)

– Tony Schiavone was back in the ring, filmed after Double or Nothing, and introduced Dustin Rhodes to discuss his upcoming bull rope match against Nick Comoroto this week on Dynamite. Rhodes said Comoroto awakened the beast after nailing him with his own bull rope. Rhodes said there were many before him that tried taking him down, and they all failed. Rhodes said Comoroto does not have passion, something that drives him. Rhodes ended with a reminder for this week’s bull rope match and added it’s a type of match he’s never lost.

(5) NYLA ROSE (w/Vickie Guerrero & The Blade & Private Party) & THE BUNNY vs. RED VELVET & BIG SWOLE

Vickie Guerrero cut off Justin Roberts yet again. She called out for her fellow cougars, then asked Roberts to turn around for the women. She finally told him to get out of the ring. Vickie introduced Nyla Rose and The Bunny.

Bunny and Velvet started things off. They traded reversals until Velvet hit a leg whip lariat. Swole and Rose each tagged in. Swole surveyed Rose, then hit her in the lower legs with a few stiff kicks. Swole and Velvet double teamed Rose with a face plant. Vickie distracted Velvet from the outside, which allowed Rose to take the advantage. Rose picked Velvet up with one hand and threw her into the corner. Bunny tagged in and flew into Velvet with an elbow to the top of her head. Velvet tried fighting back but Bunny threw her to the mat. Velvet was thrown hard into the corner. Rose and Bunny kept Velvet in their corner, cutting the ring off in the process. Rose missed a double stomp, which allowed Velvet to regain some composure. Velvet came off the top with a cross-body for a two count. Rose caught Velvet with a chokeslam.

Rose went to the top but missed a senton bomb as Velvet moved out of the way in time. Rose and Velvet each made tags to their partners. Swole took it to the Bunny, and hit her with a cutter, then a side slam. Bunny made a blind tag to Rose who nailed Swole with a clothesline. Rose picked up Swole, who rolled out of it. Swole nailed the Dirty Dancing rolling forearm for a close two count as Bunny made the save. Swole hit Rose with a headbutt but was thrown into the ropes and was nailed by Bunny with a foreign object. Rose covered for the win.

WINNERS: Nyla Rose & The Bunny in 9:00

(Moynahan’s Take: Another very good tag team match. Elevation has a lot of matches that make it easy to pick who will win going in, but this one was a bit tricky. That being said, I think the right team won here, as Rose needs to climb back up the rankings.)

– Alex Marvez was backstage with Joey Janela, discussing Janela’s loss last week to Adam Page. Janela said his teeth were chipped in the loss. Marvez noted how Sonny Kiss was ringside for Janela’s match, but Janela wasn’t there for Kiss’s match. Janela said he had a terrible headache and wasn’t able to make it to the ring. He made it seem like there were no issues between the two. Janela said Kiss and he were friends, just like he and Marvez were, but Marvez said he tried calling Janela recently, but he never answered.

(6) PENTA EL ZERO MIEDO (w/ Alex Abrahantes) vs. JACK EVANS (w/Angelico)

Penta came out to one of the better reactions thus far tonight. Penta took his glove off and threw it to Abrahantes. Evans was having none of it and mocked Penta with some inaudible smack talk. Evans started breakdancing until Penta kicked him in the stomach. Evans slipped out of the package piledriver, but Penta again nailed him in the stomach. Penta went for the piledriver again, but Evans slipped out of it for a second time. Evans tied part of Penta’s mask up in the ropes then nailed him. The ref helped Penta untangle the mask. Evans hit a snap suplex for a two count. Evans came off the rope with a springboard into a side kick.

With Penta on the mat, Evans climbed to the top but missed a senton. He followed it up, however, with a northern lights suplex, then a sit-down power bomb. Penta hit a sling blade, then another. Penta quieted the crowd, then chopped hard against the chest of Evans. Penta was thrown to the outside, and Evans came tumbling over the top rope, but Penta moved in time. Back inside, Penta kicked the leg of Evans as it was draped on the middle rope. Evans went for a roll up pin, but Penta got his feet on the ropes. Penta nailed him with a thrust kick, then climbed to the middle rope. Penta hit a destroyer, then Fear Factor for the win.

WINNER: Penta El Zero Miedo in 7:30

(Moynahan’s Take: Solid match between these two. The crowd showed their love for Penta as well, really getting into his act from the jump.)

(7) TAY CONTI vs. ASHLEY D’AMBOISE

The two took to the mat early on. Conti threw D’Amboise into the corner, but D’Amboise rolled Conti up for a two, then nailed her with a dropkick. Conti hit a thrust kick, then threw D’Amboise across the ring. Conti synched in a triangle sleeper but D’Amboise was able to get to the ropes. The two went outside. Conti nailed D’Amboise with a forearm shot, then hit her with a back breaker. Conti was fired up. Back inside, Conti took D’Amboise down with a Judo throw, then hit her with a standing pump kick. Conti hit another pump kick in the corner, then another. Conti nailed D’Amboise with one final kick to the head, then hit the DD-Tay for the win.

WINNER: Tay Conti in 3:00

(Moynahan’s Take: You could tell Conti was soaking this one up from the start. She looked excited, relaxed, and happy to be there with the crowd. This was fast, and showcased Conti throughout much of the time allotted.)

(8) JUNGLE BOY (w/Jurassic Express) vs. JD DRAKE (w/The Wingmen)

The crowd was electric for this one. Drake missed a chop, which allowed Jungle Boy to hit a few of his own. Jungle Boy took Drake down with a head scissors takeover, then an arm whip after springing off the top rope. The crowd lit up. Jungle Boy took out the other members of the Wingmen on the outside, but Drake nailed Jungle Boy with a shot to the face. Drake maintained the offensive momentum as Jungle Boy tried fighting back. Drake locked in a headlock as the crowd chanted for Jungle Boy. Drake nailed Jungle Boy with a dropkick but could only follow up with a one count. Jungle Boy tried firing back from his knees as Drake nailed him in the head with a kick. The crowd chanted Jungle Boy’s theme as they tried willing him back.

It seemed to help, as Jungle Boy fired back by taking Drake’s legs out, then hitting him with a clothesline. Jungle Boy hit a swinging DDT on Drake for a close two count. Drake nailed Jungle Boy with a swinging neck breaker. Jungle Boy rolled to the apron and tried coming back into the ring, but The Wingmen pulled his legs. Drake hit a cannonball on Jungle Boy in the corner. Drake followed up with a dropkick for a two.

Jungle Boy power bombed Drake off the middle rope, then locked in the snare Trap for the tap out victory.

WINNER: Jungle Boy in 7:00

(Moynahan’s Take: Jungle Boy came out to the biggest pop of the night, easily. This was fun, and Jungle Boy has quickly shot to the top tier now that the crowd is back. I’m excited to see how he’s able to sustain and build upon the momentum he has.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: What a difference a crowd makes. This was my first time reviewing either Dark or Elevation with a full crowd, or close to it, and they maintained their energy from start to finish. Go out of your way to watch this episode; it was short, simple, and driven by the lively crowd for most of the night. I also loved how timely this episode was, with many references to last night’s PPV, as well as in-ring interviews recorded last night. Match of the night honors goes to the main event between Jungle Boy and Drake.

