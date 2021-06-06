Matt Cardona makes GCW appearance, attacks Nick Gage

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Nick Gage officially has an unlikely challenger lined up for his GCW Heavyweight Championship.

Matt Cardona, formally known as Zack Ryder in WWE, attacked Gage after Gage successfully retained his championship in the main event of Zombie Walk against Jimmy Lloyd on Sunday.

Gage had called Ryder out on social media in the days leading up to the show.

Zack ryder @TheMattCardona imma make this easy come see me this Saturday at gcw and we can talk i dont care if your injured or whatever if you dont come see me saturday then its gonna get rough for you bud cuz whats gonna happen is im gonna come see you so figure it out MDK — Nick FN Gage (@thekingnickgage) June 1, 2021

