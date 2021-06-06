News Ticker

Matt Cardona makes GCW appearance, attacks Nick Gage

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSiSTANT EDITOR

June 6, 2021

Zack Ryder (photo credit Wade Keller © PWTorch)
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Nick Gage officially has an unlikely challenger lined up for his GCW Heavyweight Championship.

Matt Cardona, formally known as Zack Ryder in WWE, attacked Gage after Gage successfully retained his championship in the main event of Zombie Walk against Jimmy Lloyd on Sunday.

Gage had called Ryder out on social media in the days leading up to the show.

CATCH-UP: Two tag matches added to Dominion PPV, updated card

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021