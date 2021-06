Two tag matches added to Dominion PPV, updated card

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

New Japan has added two new tag matches to their Dominion PPV on June 7.

Hiroshi Tanahashi & Hirooki Goto & Tomohiro Ishii & Yoshi Hashi & Sho vs. Evil & Yujiro Takahashi & Chase Owens & Taiji Ishimori & ELP will open the show in a 10 Man Elimination match. The other match added to the lineup is Tetsuya Naito & Sanada & Bushi vs. Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr & Douki in a Six Man Tag match.

The complete Dominion card is as follows: