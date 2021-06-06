FREE PODCAST 6/6 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America: Bruce Hazelwood joins Greg to talk NWA PPV, NXT Takeover IYH, a potential Brock Lesnar return, more (135 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Bruce Hazelwood to break down the NWA When Our Shadows Fall PPV. They also preview NXT Takeover In Your House and take phone calls and emails on a potential Brock Lesnar return, etiquette when interacting with wrestlers online, Christian Cage’s AEW run thus far, and more.

