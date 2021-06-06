VIP AUDIO 6/6 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Andrade debut, WWE hires two female black writers, AEW Dynamite shortcomings on Friday, futures of Aleister Black, Lana, Braun, Ruby, Murphy, more (68 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Evaluating the Andrade debut and Vickie Guerrero being his manager out of the gate.

More thoughts on a weak Dynamite episode including the Dustin Rhodes vs. Nick Comoroto main event, the Bunny vs. Red Velvet debacle, continuation of Inner Circle-Pinnacle storyline, and more.

The latest WWE roster cuts and where Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Ruby Riott, Buddy Murphy, and Santana Garrett could go and where they’d be a best fit.

WWE hires to black female writers, and how this could help WWE TV but will they last long enough given the unconventional circumstances and Vince McMahon as their ultimate gatekeeper of ideas making air.

