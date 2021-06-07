VIP AUDIO 6/6 – WKH – AEW Dynamite Review: Inner Circle and Britt Baker celebrate Double or Nothing wins, Hager challenges Wardlow, Miro gives shout out to Lana, Dustin vs. Comoroto in bullrope main event (36 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller provides a full rundown and analysis of AEW Dynamite including Inner Circle and Britt Baker celebrate Double or Nothing wins, Jake Hager challenges Wardlow, Miro gives shout out to Lana, Dustin Rhodes vs. Nick Comoroto in bullrope main event, The Young Bucks vs. Pac & Penta, Andrade debuts with Vickie Guerrero as his manager, Bunny’s awful performance against Red Velvet, and more.

