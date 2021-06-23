News Ticker

Mickie James announces entry in NWA’s “Empowerrr” event in August

BY BRUCE LEE HAZELWOOD, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

June 23, 2021

Mickie James (art credit Grant Gould © PWTorch)
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Mickie James announced her entry in NWA’s Empowerrr all-women’s event earlier today through her Instagram account. Joe Galli tweeted the news as well.

James originally made the announcement for NWA about their upcoming Empowerrr event and will produce the show. She joined NWA after being released earlier this year from WWE.

Empowerrr takes place August 28th live on FITE TV.

CATCH-UP: NWA set to hold all-women’s event, Mickie James executive producer (Updated)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021