Mickie James announces entry in NWA’s “Empowerrr” event in August

Mickie James announced her entry in NWA’s Empowerrr all-women’s event earlier today through her Instagram account. Joe Galli tweeted the news as well.

🚨ICYMI: @MickieJames can't stop making BIG announcements! August at the Chase in St. Louis is now not only #Empowerrr, but she's also stepping back in the ring at #NWA73! Find out how YOU can help decide her opponent & how you can help find the next breakout wrestling star! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/QtaGwtqKqF — NWA (@nwa) June 23, 2021

James originally made the announcement for NWA about their upcoming Empowerrr event and will produce the show. She joined NWA after being released earlier this year from WWE.

Empowerrr takes place August 28th live on FITE TV.

