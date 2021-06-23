News Ticker

Discussions about sending Big E to Raw, maintaining singles status, taking place in WWE

BY BRUCE LEE HAZELWOOD, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

June 23, 2021

WrestleVotes tweeted earlier today that they’ve been informed by “a few sources” that a potential move of Big E to Raw has been “making the rounds.” They added that the idea is to keep E as a singles wrestler even as he reunites with The New Day, Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods.

The discussion is noteworthy with the distinct lack of viable faces to challenge WWE Champion Bobby Lashley after Kingston at Money in the Bank.

Big E has been embroiled in a long feud on Smackdown with Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews and his bodyguard, Commander Azeez.

