WrestleVotes tweeted earlier today that they’ve been informed by “a few sources” that a potential move of Big E to Raw has been “making the rounds.” They added that the idea is to keep E as a singles wrestler even as he reunites with The New Day, Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods.

I’ve heard from a few sources an idea making the rounds – Big E moving from SD to RAW in the post SummerSlam draft while still be pushed as a singles. In essence, New Day back together without necessary being a team. If so, E would become a fresh face for the RAW main event scene — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) June 23, 2021

The discussion is noteworthy with the distinct lack of viable faces to challenge WWE Champion Bobby Lashley after Kingston at Money in the Bank.

Big E has been embroiled in a long feud on Smackdown with Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews and his bodyguard, Commander Azeez.

