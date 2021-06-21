Major championship matches announced for Money in the Bank

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Rhea Ripley will defend the WWE Raw Women’s Championship against Charlotte Flair at the Money in the Bank PPV event on July 18.

On this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, Sonya Deville and Adam Pearce addressed Ripley and accused her of getting herself disqualified on purpose during her match with Flair at Hell in a Cell. Charlotte interrupted them and praised Ripley for taking a page out of her book, but ultimately said she would still destroy her when she had the chance. Deville saw that as a challenge from Flair and booked their rematch. Both Flair and Ripley stared each other down after the announcement was made.

On the men’s side of things, Bobby Lashley vs. Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship was also made official for the show.

Money in the Bank marks WWE’s return to the road for the first time since moving their operation to Florida during the pandemic. The only other announced matches for the show are the men’s and women’s Money in the Bank ladder matches.

