6/21 AEW DARK ELEVATION TV REPORT: Matt Sydal vs. Jack Evans, Statlander vs. Michelle, FTR in action, more

AEW DARK: ELEVATION TV REPORT

JUNE 21, 2021

RECORDED AT DAILY’S PLACE, JACKSONVILLE, FLA.

AIRED ON YOUTUBE.COM

REPORT BY PATRICK MOYNAHAN, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight.

Ring announcer: Justin Roberts

– Tony Schiavone opened the show backstage with Matt Sydal hyping up tonight’s main event, Matt Sydal vs. Jack Evans. Matt Sydal says the Sydal brothers fight back, and it starts tonight.

– Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight welcomed us to tonight’s show.

(1) FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. ROYCE ISAACS & JOREL NELSON

Cash and Isaacs kicked things off, but Dax made the quick tag into the match. Dax took Isaacs down with a hip toss but was then taken down with a deep arm drag. Isaacs tagged in and Dax nailed him with a right, then tagged in Cash. Cash ran right into a dropkick by Isaacs. Nelson tagged Isaacs, who hit Cash with a neck breaker. Isaacs got caught by a double team by FTR. Dax took his frustration out on Isaacs, nailing him with a series of chops and punches in the corner. Cash assisted Dax behind the referee’s back while he had Isaacs in an abdominal stretch. Isaacs fought out of FTR’s corner, then hit Cash with a German suplex.

Dax tagged in, as did Nelson. Cash locked in a reverse figure four for the quick tap out.

WINNERS: FTR in 5:30

(Moynahan’s Take: Isaacs and Nelson put up a good fight, but it wasn’t enough for FTR. This was short but effective, and it’s nice to see FTR in an actual tag team match after some time.)

– Tony Schiavone and Paul wight officially welcomed us to tonight’s show, and previewed this Saturday’s Dynamite, including the World Title match between Kenny Omega and Jungle Boy.

(2) NYLA ROSE (w/Vickie Guerrero) vs. DELMI EXO

Justin Roberts was cut off by Vickie Guerrero yet again. Vickie mocked Roberts a bit before officially introducing Nyla Rose to the ring. Exo made her AEW debut here. Rose nailed Exo with a crucifix drop then hit a Beast Bomb for the win.

WINNER: Nyla Rose in 0:30

(Moynahan’s Take: Well, Wight said it best after the match — this was quick and to the point. In fact, I think Vickie’s introduction of Rose lasted longer than the match itself.)

– An ad for AEW Rampage aired. It debuts Friday, August 13.

(3) THE ACCLAIMED (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) vs. BARON BLACK & TAMILIAN VINEESH

Black tried attacking The Acclaimed during Caster’s rap, but Bowens took him out with the boombox. Vineesh was then taken down by Bowens once he made it into the ring. Bowens continued to take it to Vineesh as the bell finally rang. Caster tagged in as Black was still down on the outside. Bowens and Caster double teamed Vineesh inside the ring. Caster placed Vineesh in the corner, then rammed him with a shoulder tackle in the midsection. Vineesh hit Caster with a jawbreaker, then made it to Black who finally made it back to the apron. Black came in hot and took out Bowens. Caster came in but Black hit him with a backstabber. Black turned his attention back to Caster, but Caster pulled on his leg from the outside, which allowed Bowens to hit a brain buster. Vineesh tagged in but The Acclaimed hit their S4 double team move. Caster came off the top with a mic drop for the win.

WINNERS: The Acclaimed in 7:00

(Moynahan’s Take: The Acclaimed looked very good here as they continue to rack up the wins. Neither Black nor Vineesh got much offense.)

(4) THE VARSITY BLONDS (w/Julia Hart) vs. BUMS R’US

Bums R’Us attacked the Blonds before the bell. The Bums hit a dumpster dive double team move on Garrison as he laid against the turnbuckles. Pillman came in and took down one of the Bums from the top rope. Garrison nailed a Bum with a high boot. Pillman hit one of the Bums with a dropkick as Garrison held him up. Pillman covered for the win.

WINNERS: The Varsity Blonds in 3:00

(Moynahan’s Take: Well, neither “Bum” was given a name, but they sure did look the part. This was a basic squash with the Blonds looking solid while the Bums got little offense in.)

(5) KRIS STATLANDER (w/Best Friends) vs. RENEE MICHELLE

Statlander locked Michelle in a pin attempt but proceeded to roll her around the mat several times before getting a one count. Statlander went for the nose boop, and successfully hit it after a failed attempt at the start of the match. Michelle took Statlander’s legs out by nailing her with a kick to the knee. Statlander hit a powerslam, which got an Orange Cassidy thumbs up. Statlander followed it up with a running uppercut and knee strike in the corner. Statlander hit Michelle with a release suplex and covered for a two count. Statlander hit a standing clothesline, then picked Michelle up for the Big Bang Theory and the victory.

WINNER: Kris Statlander in 3:00

(Moynahan’s Take: Statlander made this one look easy. And yes, Best Friends gave the people what they want after the match.)

– Taz and Powerhouse Hobbs were backstage hyping up Hobbs’s match against Hangman Page this week on Dynamite. Hobbs said he wanted Page to saddle up and jump on his horse because he will beat the hell out of Page this Saturday night.

(6) MATT HARDY (w/H.F.O.) vs. JORA JOH

Schiavone called Hardy a “walking Ponzi Scheme” as he made his way out to ringside. Hardy focused on Joh’s arm and worked him to the mat as he synched in a hammer lock. Joh made his way to the ropes for the break but was thrown to the outside as the rest of H.F.O. looked on. Joh got back in the ring as Hardy focused on the same arm. Joh fought back and hit Hardy with a series of moves, including a Michinoku Driver for a two count. Joh went to the top, but Hardy cut him off. Hardy hit a suplex off the top then played to the crowd. Hardy hit a reverse DDT then hit the Twist of Fate for the finish.

WINNER: Matt Hardy in 3:30

– After the match, the entire H.F.O. crew made their way inside the ring, as Hardy sat down and took the mic. Hardy said he was impressed by Joh and mentioned he knew he was here from another country and will need to leave the U.S. soon. Of course, Hardy said he could help alleviate those potential issues, and help Joh remain here. Hardy said he would be in touch with Joh for more.

(Moynahan’s Take: An interesting post-match promo by Hardy, as it seems they will be recruiting Joh to the H.F.O. I can’t wait for Joh to show up on Dynamite as part of this crew and have everyone wonder who the hell he is.)

(7) SHAWN SPEARS & WARDLOW vs. RYZIN & KAL HERRO

Ryzin bravely started things off against Wardlow, who took him straight down to the mat. Ryzin attempted a cross body, but Wardlow caught him and choked him into the corner, then tagged in Spears. Herro tagged in as Schiavone noted his fanny pack (yes, he was wearing one). Spears took Herro to the mat, then ripped off his fanny pack. Herro worked his way out of an arm bar, then tagged Ryzin back in. Spears tripped up Ryzin, then went over to Herro in the corner and threw him in the ring. Spears was ticked off at Herro for something. Wardlow tagged in and slammed Herro down then hit Ryzin with the hanging knee off the ropes for the knockout win.

WINNERS: Shawn Spears & Wardlow in 3:30

(Moynahan’s Take: A dominant performance by Spears and Wardlow. I love the intensity from both guys and have really been impressed with Spears as of late. I don’t care what anyone says, he continues to drive a bigger and bigger wedge between his old WWE character and who he has become in AEW.)

(8) POWERHOUSE HOBBS vs. DARIEN BENGSTON

Bengston made his AEW debut here and went right after the leg of Hobbs. It didn’t work out in his favor as Hobbs threw him down to the mat, then to the outside. Hobbs slammed Bengston down to the mat, let him get to his feet, then dropped him with a powerful sidewalk slam for the win.

WINNER: Powerhouse Hobbs in 1:30

(Moynahan’s Take: Another complete squash. Hobbs is a monster and I am here for every part of it.)

(9) JADE CARGILL (w/Smart Mark Sterling) vs. ROBYN RENEGADE

Sterling took the mic before the match began. He said they had a huge announcement, saying Cargill signed on with The Black News Channel (BNC). Sterling called Cargill an influence that his daughter can look up to. Sterling said they will continue to take offers from any company that wants to be part of #TeamJade. Cargill ended with “I’m that bitch.”

Renegade was finally introduced. Renegade mocked Cargill but Cargill dropped her with a crucifix slam, then hit Jaded for the win.

WINNER: Jade Cargill in 0:30

(Moynahan’s Take: Again, another squash, with the pre-match promo lasting longer than the match itself.)

– Jora Joh was backstage and said he lived a dream by wrestling Matt Hardy earlier in the night but added that it’s not the same Hardy he grew up watching. He said he really doesn’t want to join H.F.O. but he said he thinks he has to consider it.

(10) PENTA EL ZERO MIEDO (w/Alex Abrahantes) & EDDIE KINGSTON vs. VARY MORALES & FUEGO DEL SOL

Del Sol faced off with Kingston to start the match. Kingston laid in some chops to Del Sol, but Del Sol reversed and used his speed to knock Kingston to the mat. Morales tagged in and nailed Kingston with a dropkick. Penta tagged in and nailed Morales with a thrust kick to the face. Penta removed his glove and laid in a loud chop to the chest of Morales. Penta nailed Morales again with a thrust kick. Morales came right back and took Penta down with a hurricanrana. Del Sol tagged in and dove over the ropes onto Kingston as Morales came off the top onto Penta. Morales went for a spinning DDT on Kingston, but Kingston caught him and hit an exploder on the floor. Inside, Del Sol almost hit the tornado DDT on Kingston but was thrown off. Penta took over and hit Del Sol with a cross arm breaker, then covered for the win.

WINNERS: Penta El Zero Miedo & Eddie Kingston in 4:00

(Moynahan’s Take: Those four minutes went by extremely fast as a lot of action happened in a short period of time. The end felt a little lackluster with the quick pin by Penta, but this was worth checking out.)

(11) CEZAR BONONI (w/The Wingmen) vs. JUNGLE BOY (w/Luchasaurus & Marko Stunt)

Jungle Boy hit Bononi with a shotgun dropkick right from the bell. He used his speed to hit Bononi, then duck out of the way. Bononi caught Jungle Boy but was again beaten by Jungle Boy’s speed. The Wingmen got involved from the outside but was fended off by the other members of Jurassic Express. Back inside, Bononi nailed Jungle Boy with a few kicks to the stomach, then nailed him with a running clothesline. Bononi focused on Jungle Boy’s head and neck with a rear chin lock. Bononi threw Jungle Boy across the ring, then charged in with an elbow to the side of his head.

Bononi tried again but Jungle Boy got a boot up, then laid in a few chops. Jungle Boy knocked Bononi to the outside, then hit him with a tope through the ropes. Inside, Jungle Boy hit a DDT for a close two count. Bononi caught Jungle Boy’s leg and drove him down to the mat. Bononi missed a big boot but caught Jungle Boy with a flip over suplex. Jungle Boy locked in the Snare Trap, but the Wingmen distracted from the outside. Jungle Boy nailed Bononi with a kick to the face and knee, then hit him with a clothesline from the back for the win.

WINNER: Jungle Boy in 7:00

(Moynahan’s Take: This was a good primer for Jungle Boy’s championship match on Saturday in that he played the babyface in peril. He was able to overcome the much larger Bononi here tonight; let’s see if he can do the same against Omega this Saturday.)

(12) MATT SYDAL (w/Mike Sydal) vs. JACK EVANS (w/Angelico & Matt Hardy)

Evans and Sydal shoved one another at the bell. The two locked up and traded takedowns and reversals until Evans hit a dropkick. Sydal came right back with a head scissor takeover. Sydal took control, hitting Evans with a few chest chops, then throwing him into the opposite turnbuckle. Sydal hit a standing corkscrew moonsault for a two count. Evans came right back and stood face-to-face with Sydal. Angelico tripped Sydal from the outside which allowed Evans to nail him with a spin wheel kick. Evans hit his own standing corkscrew moonsault for a two count.

Sydal got to his feet, but Evans cut him off and threw him to the outside. Evans came off the apron with a kick to the face of Sydal. Evans charged Sydal face-first into the post then threw him back inside the ring. Sydal tried getting up once again, but Evans kept the momentum on his side. Evans hit a Russian leg sweep for a two count. Angelico tried interfering but Sydal took him out. Evans gouged Sydal in the eye but Sydal came right back with a spinning leg kick to his face. Sydal hit a driving slam to the mat for a close two count.

Sydal hit Evans with a running knee in the corner then locked in a rear chin lock. Evans fought his way out of it and hit Sydal with a northern light suplex and a powerbomb for another two count. Evans went to the top, but Sydal moved on the 450 attempt. Evans rolled up Sydal for a close two count. Sydal hit a knee strike into a back kick, then covered for the win.

WINNER: Matt Sydal in 8:30

(Moynahan’s Take: This was easily the match of the night. Go out of your way to watch this one, if nothing else.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: Another quick episode of Dark: Elevation this week, with a ton of quick matches that were mostly squashes. That being said, the time flew by. While there isn’t much worth investing your time in, I do recommend taking a look at the main event between Sydal and Evans.

