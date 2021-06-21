News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 6/21 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Why Rich couldn’t give Hell in a Cell a thumbs up, reaction to Reigns-Rey on Friday, Kevin Owens future, Stardom praise (73 min)

June 21, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of VIP-exclusive series “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Rich and Wade discuss these topics:

  • Why Rich couldn’t give Hell in a Cell a thumbs up
  • A full rundown of the WWE Hell in a Cell PPV including scrutiny of the match finishes
  • Reaction to Roman Reigns vs. Rey Mysterio on Friday’s Smackdown
  • What could be next for Reigns
  • Kevin Owens’ tweets about time off, where he’d ideally land next
  • Praise for Stardom’s latest event

Email the show: everythingwithrich@gmail.com

