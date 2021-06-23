FREE PODCAST 6/23 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (6-19-16) WWE Money in the Bank post-show including Ambrose winning MITB, Reigns vs. Seth, Styles vs. Cena (141 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s “Best of PWTorch Livecast” jumps back five years to the June 19, 2016 episode with PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Greg Parks hosting the MITB PPV Post-Game Show with live calls breaking down WWE’s Las Vegas PPV in-depth, including the big WWE Title shift, how long will Dean Ambrose be WWE champion, John Cena vs. A.J. Styles I, how the Brand Split affects everything, and more!

