Fightful Select reported that NWA is planning to hold an all-women’s event for late August, and the promotion confirmed on today’s episode of Powerrr.

It was also confirmed that the event, part of a two-day taping, will take place on August 28 in St. Louis. The August 29 taping will be their anniversary pay-per-view.

Further, NWA announced that Mickie James will be the executive producer of the all-women’s event. James was released from WWE earlier this year.

NWA recently moved behind the FITE TV paywall, which hosted NWA’s When Our Shadows Fall pay-per-view this past Sunday. The PPV saw Kamille become the new NWA World Women’s Championship after defeating Serena Deeb.

The women’s division is rounded out with Melina, Thunder Rosa, Taryn Terrell, and the newly-signed Kylie Rae. This most likely means NWA will bring in women wrestlers from other promotions.

