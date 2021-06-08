WWE Monday Night Raw rating rebounds from Memorial Day’s record low rating, key metrics and comparisons

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last night’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw drre a 1.23 rating, up from last week’s 1.10 rating (Memorial Day holiday), which was the lowest of all-time for Raw. The 1.24 is right in line with the May average of 1.24 but below the April average of 1.37. The yearly average coming into this week was 1.30.

One year ago this week Raw drew a 1.28 rating.

The hourly viewership was as follows: 1.667 million, 1.651 million, and 1.602 million. The first-to-third hour dropoff was 64,000, below the 160,000 average for 2021 so far.

In the key 18-49 demo, Raw drew a 0.48 rating, up from 0.44 last week and 0.45 the week before, and tied with 0.48 three weeks ago. Back on Apr. 12, it drew a 0.68 after WrestleMania.

In the male 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.62, up from 0.57 the last two weeks. In the male 18-34 demo, it drew a 0.41, up from last week’s 0.34.

