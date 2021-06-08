6/8 NXT ON USA REPORT: Wells’s report on go-home show featuring Ember Moon vs. Dakota Kai, Dain vs. Swerve, DiBiase announcement, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT ON USA

JUNE 8, 2021, 8PM EST

LIVE IN ORLANDO, FLA., AT CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY KELLY WELLS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentary: Vic Joseph, Wade Barrett, Beth Phoenix

Join the “PWT Talks NXT” Dailycast with me, Tom Stoup and Nate Lindberg to break down the episode:

•STREAM LIVE, STARTING 30 MINUTES AFTER NXT

•CALL: (515) 605-9345 (press “1” to queue)

•E-MAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: pwtorchnxt@gmail.com

•SEARCH “PWTORCH” ON YOUR PODCAST APP TO SUBSCRIBE, AND DOWNLOAD/STREAM THE FULL POST-SHOW RECORDING

[HOUR ONE]

-Hype for NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021.

(1) ONEY LORCAN vs. AUSTIN THEORY

The two are defending the honor of Pete Dunne and Johnny Gargano, respectively, after the events leading to Adam Cole breaking up the triple-threat last week.

Lorcan grounded Theory with an arm wringer. Theory broke and got up. Standing dropkick in the corner by Theory led to a headlock to ground Lorcan. Lorcan reversed to a headscissors. Theory fought his way to another reversal and headlock. The two got to their feet and exchanged European uppercuts. The crowd did a “yay/boo” thing in favor of Theory. Lorcan took down Theory to boos. Theory kicked his way out of a half-crab and hit some strikes in the corner and a suplex to some cheers. Theory taunted Lorcan, who exploded with a chop and then stomped Theory in the corner. Rope run and a back elbow by Lorcan. Uppercut put Theory down again. Lorcan dumped Theory to the apron and then cleared him to the floor with a kneelift. The two exchanged shots on the foot of the ramp and action went back to the apron, where Lorcan tripped Theory to land hard on the apron and then the floor. Pete Dunne appeared on the top of the ramp heading to split-screen commercial.

Back to full-screen, Gargano had also come to ringside. Lorcan hit some running uppercuts, but then ran into a jumping blockbuster. The two exchanged some shots on their knees, then their feet. Theory clotheslined Lorcan out to the announcer side and Lorcan regrouped with Pete Dunne. The ref counted to five and Lorcan hopped in and shoved Theory to the outside on the ramp side. Gargano and Dunne loomed close as Theory threw Lorcan twice into the barricade. Action went back inside and Theory hit a couple of lariats and a fallaway slam out of the corner. Theory charged and ate boots in the corner but got hit with a leaping springboard Spanish Fly that has to be seen to be appreciated.

Action went outside again and the two clotheslined one another. Gargano and Dunne got close and came to blows and fought up the ramp. A bevy of referees hit the stage to try to break them up. The two were taken offstage and Lorcan, who was paying no attention to them as Theory was distracted, hit his finisher.

WINNER: Oney Lorcan at 12:35.

(Wells’s Analysis: It’s rare for me to recap an Oney Lorcan singles win. I feel like if either of these sides would turn face, it would be Dunne/Lorcan, but that might be an uphill battle against the fans. A good match while it lasted that hints at a longer Dunne-Gargano feud, which feels fresh right now, but awkward given the heel-heel dynamic)

-LA Knight segment. He was in a posh house with a couple of girls who hung on his every word as he took them to a hot tub and told them a story about what he was going to do when he joined Ted DiBiase. He drove off in an expensive car.

-Dok Hendrix appeared for hype for In Your House. He promoted Raquel Gonzalez vs. Ember Moon, Cameron Grimes vs. LA Knight, Xia Li vs. Mercedes Martinez and the fatal five-way for the NXT Championship.

-Brief recap of MSK defeating Legado del Fantasma in the main event last week after Bronson Reed came out to even the odds. At present, all three members of Legado were in the ring and Santos Escobar made threats to Reed, who hit the ramp and asked to see the moment where he flattened Escobar again. He threw to the moment over and over as Legado lost their minds in the ring. Escobar asked Reed to hit the ring and do it again. Reed went to the ring, and once he got there, MSK’s music played and all six got set for action, but Legado took off out of the ring instead. Escobar challenged the other three to a six-man match where both championships are on the line. The faces agreed.

Hit Row’s music played and all four members hit the ramp and walked down and first stood face to face with Legado, and then all hit the ring and did the same with MSK & Reed. Swerve and company laughed them off as they left ringside to make way for Swerve vs. Killian Dain after the break.

(Wells’s Analysis: I thought they might insert Hit Row to the match and make it 3 vs. 3 vs. 3, but if that’s happening, it wasn’t in this segment. As for the stipulation…ugh. I’m up for just about any type of gimmick match, but titles changing hands in matches like this is such a turnoff. I know there’s only so much time in a PPV, but I’d much rather they pick one or the other. It’ll still be an excellent show opener, of course)