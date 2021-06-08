FREE PODCAST 6/8 – WKPWP – New Keller Mailbag & 10 Yrs Ago Flagship: Should AEW be more serious, last night’s Raw, Vince slaps Tough Enough winner (164 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Wildcard Tuesday episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast, PWTorch editor Wade Keller begins with a 30-minute new Mailbag segment including whether AEW would benefit from a more serious product and less “wink & nod” and slapstick humor, thoughts on last night’s Raw, and Tony Khan hyping his shows.

Then a flashback to the Flagship episode from ten years ago this week with Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell on June 7, 2011. They take live calls for most of the live hour including a lot of discussion on the previous night’s Raw, Mick Foley’s TNA departure, Tommy Dreamer’s TNA departure, TNA vs. WWE roster strength, the value of the belt, Vince McMahon’s slap of the Tough Enough winner Andy Leavine, the latest on Michael Cole, and more. In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow they discuss Raw in great detail segment by segment. It’s the longest VIP Aftershow ever.

