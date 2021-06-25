SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tony Khan announced on Friday that Konnan would appear on Saturday’s special edition of AEW Dynamite.

On the show, Konnan will go face to face with Tully Blanchard to further the story between FTR and Santana & Ortiz. Most recently, Konnan had a cameo in Stadium Stampede 2 between Inner Circle and The Pinnacle at Double or Nothing in May.

Other announced matches for the show include Adam Page vs. Powerhouse Hobbs, Kris Statlander vs. The Bunny, Matt Sydal vs. Dante Martin, Bear Bronson vs. Ethan Page, and Kenny Omega vs. Jungle Boy for the AEW World Championship Match in the main event.

CATCH-UP: Location announced for AEW Rampage premiere episode