VIP AUDIO 6/25 – VIP Podcast Vault – Keller Hotline (9-21-2003): Triple H determined to undercut Goldberg, Shane McMahon’s big bump bad for business, Orton vs. HBK (54 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the WWE Unforgiven 2003 Post-PPV Roundtable discussing various aspects of the event including Triple H’s determination to totally undercut Goldberg as a top act, why Shane McMahon’s big bump was awful for business and upsetting to the locker room, Christian vs. Chris Jericho vs. RVD, Randy Orton (w/Ric Flair) vs. Shawn Michaels, Test vs. Scott Steiner, Jim Ross & Jerry Lawler vs. Al Snow & Coachman, and more.

