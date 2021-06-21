Location announced for AEW Rampage premiere episode

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The premiere episode of AEW Rampage will take place from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

On Monday, the company announced a special two-night run at the Petersen Events Center. AEW Dynamite will take place from the building on August 11, followed by the first-ever episode of AEW Rampage on August 13.

Earlier today we announced #AEW's return to Pittsburgh and the @Petersen_Events for two LIVE broadcasts

Wed, Aug 11 – #AEWDynamite

Fri, Aug 13 – @AEWRampage Premiere

Tickets for both go on-sale THIS FRIDAY, June 25 – 10am Eastern

🎫- https://t.co/UN1cNiJJrQ pic.twitter.com/jt9WX9JQzt — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 21, 2021

Pittsburgh is the hometown of current AEW Women’s Champion, Britt Baker. She is featured in the ticket on-sale promotion for the shows. AEW previously ran this building in October of 2019 for an early episode of Dynamite. No matches for either show have been announced at this time.

Tickets for both shows go on-sale on Friday June 25.

