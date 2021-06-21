News Ticker

Location announced for AEW Rampage premiere episode

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

June 21, 2021

The premiere episode of AEW Rampage will take place from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

On Monday, the company announced a special two-night run at the Petersen Events Center. AEW Dynamite will take place from the building on August 11, followed by the first-ever episode of AEW Rampage on August 13.

Pittsburgh is the hometown of current AEW Women’s Champion, Britt Baker. She is featured in the ticket on-sale promotion for the shows. AEW previously ran this building in October of 2019 for an early episode of Dynamite. No matches for either show have been announced at this time.

Tickets for both shows go on-sale on Friday June 25.

