Tonight’s Monday Night Raw will feature men’s and women’s Money In The Bank qualifier matches.

The men will compete in singles action and the women will compete in tag team action. Announced matches are:

A.J. Styles vs. Ricochet

Drew McIntyre vs. Riddle

Randy Orton vs. John Morrison

Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross vs. Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler

Asuka & Naomi vs. Eva Marie & Piper Niven.

The winners of these matches will earn entry into the respective men’s and women’s Money In The Bank ladder matches at the Money In The Bank PPV on Sunday July 18. The event will be the first non-WrestleMania, main roster, WWE show with fans since the pandemic began in March 2020.

