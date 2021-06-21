News Ticker

Kevin Owens teases a break after loss at Hell in a Cell

BY BRUCE LEE HAZELWOOD, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

June 21, 2021

Kevin Owens (photo credit Brian Mathesen © PWTorch)
Kevin Owens tweeted this morning that he needs “a little break” and will “be back soon.”

Owens lost a hard-fought, intense match to eternal rival Sami Zayn at last night’s Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. Owens may have suffered some sort of left arm or nerve injury as he was seen gripping the arm so tightly he left white marks on his skin as evidenced in this tweet.

Owens has been a mainstay in the upper mid-card of Smackdown, feuding or teaming with the likes of Big E, Apollo Crews, and Zayn. He lost a Last Man Standing match to Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship in January at the Royal Rumble event.

