Bobby Lashley is still the WWE Champion.

Lashley defeated Drew McIntyre in the Hell in a Cell PPV main event. In doing so, not only does Lashley retain the WWE Championship, but McIntyre will not be afforded a shot at the championship again, so long as Lashley is the champion.

The match featured aggressive, back and forth action that saw both man maintain the upper hand at some point. Chairs, kendo sticks, tables, and the Hell in a Cell cage itself were the weapons of choice throughout.

During the match, the referee was hit in the face with a steel chair. McIntyre demanded that a second referee enter the match. The referee unlocked the cage door to get in and this allowed MVP to get inside the structure as well. McIntyre took care of MVP initially, hitting him with the Claymore. The finish saw MVP hold McIntyre’s foot down to the mat in order to prevent him from hitting Lashley with the same move. McIntyre took his focus off of Lashley in that moment and was rolled up for the pin.

Lashley and McIntyre both commented on the outcome via their social media channels.

It’s been a wild ride. I’ve always wanted to make all of you proud, and I hoped that you would get the chance to see me live and in person as WWE Champion. Looks like that dream is on hold for awhile. Thanks for all your support. #HIAC pic.twitter.com/RQgCWkOC2c — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) June 21, 2021

