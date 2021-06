VIP AUDIO 6/20 – WWE Hell in a Cell PPV Audio Roundtable – Keller & Martin & Heydorn: Full analysis of Lashley vs. McIntyre, Belair vs. Bayley, Ripley vs. Charlotte, more (60 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this VIP Post-PPV Audio Roundtable, Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch VIP Analyst Todd Martin and PWTorch assistant editor Zack Heydorn for full analysis of WWE Hell in a Cell PPV including Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre, Bianca Belair vs. Bayley, Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte, Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens, Alexa Bliss vs. Shayna Baszler, and Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO