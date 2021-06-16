News Ticker

AEW announces NYC Dynamite debut

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

June 16, 2021

AEW is set to run in New York City with AEW Dynamite Grand Slam.

On Wednesday during an appearance on WFAN, Tony Khan announced the show, which will take place on September 22. The event will emanate from Arthur Ashe Stadium.

As of now, no official matches have been announced for the show.

