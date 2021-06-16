SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW is set to run in New York City with AEW Dynamite Grand Slam.

On Wednesday during an appearance on WFAN, Tony Khan announced the show, which will take place on September 22. The event will emanate from Arthur Ashe Stadium.

. @TonyKhan announced this morning on @WFAN660 that @AEW is coming to NYC, Wednesday September 22nd to the USTA Arthur Ashe Stadium. Tickets on sale July 16. More details to follow on #AEW social media. https://t.co/Fp7wvv0rDG pic.twitter.com/rWhWOyUsST — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 16, 2021

As of now, no official matches have been announced for the show.

