NJPW announces new dates for stadium events, Takagi vs. Ibushi set to headline Tokyo Dome show

A date for IWGP World Hvt. Champion Shingo Takagi vs. Kota Ibushi match has been announced by NJPW.

Takagi, who challenged Ibushi to a match after winning the IWGP World Hvt Championship by beating Kazuchika Okada on June 6 at Dominion, will face him in the main event of Wrestle Grand Slam Tokyo Dome on July 25. NJPW was originally supposed to run an event at The Tokyo Dome in May, but it was postponed due to government imposed restrictions related to COVID-19.

NJPW was also supposed to run an event at Yokohama Stadium in May. That event was postponed as well due to COVID-19 restrictions. The company was unable to reschedule an event at Yokahoma Stadium and announced that refunds will be issued to those that previously purchased tickets.

NJPW also announced two additional MetLife Dome shows on Sept. 4 and Sept. 5 in Saitama. NJPW has not run an event at the MetLife Dome since the finals of the G1 Climax 24 in August of 2014.