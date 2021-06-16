NJPW Strong lineup announced for this week, Impact’s Josh Alexander set for NJPW debut, Rosser announces NJPW contract

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NJPW has announced the lineup for NJPW Strong: Ignition this week. The big news coming out of the match announcements is that Impact Wrestling X-Division Champion Josh Alexander will be making his debut for NJPW against Alex Coughlin.

The other matches announced for the show are Fred Rosser & Adrian Quest vs. Bateman & Barrett Brown and Satoshi Kojima vs. J.R. Kratos in the main event.

June 18 NJPW Strong: Ignition lineup:

J.R. Kratos vs. Satoshi Kojima

Fred Rosser & Adrian Quest vs. Bateman & Barrett Brown

Josh Alexander vs. Alex Coughlin

-Former WWE wrestler Fred Rosser (Darren Young) announced this week on Twitter that he has signed an exclusive contract with NJPW. Rosser has been a regular on NJPW’s Strong show that airs Friday nights on NJPW World.