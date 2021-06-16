News Ticker

New Sasha Banks bobblehead released by FOCO, details on release date

By Sean Radican, PWTorch columnist (Twitter: @SR_Torch)

June 16, 2021

FOCO has released a new limited edition Sasha Banks bobblehead today for pre-order. This item is limited to 288 pieces and retails at $50. The bobblehead is expected to ship no later than Sept. 21.

FOCO released the following details about Banks’s bobblehead:

  • Portrays Banks posing on top of the entrance ramp, ready to deliver a Banks Statement to the competition
  • Backdrop with Banks logo display to let everyone know that The Legit Boss is in the building
  • WWE logo on top of backdrop so you know it’s legit
  • THE LEGIT BOSS text display on backdrop that makes this bobble as exciting as a WrestleMania main event
  • Thematic design on reverse side of backdrop for added awesome
  • Metal textured top of base
  • Front ramp name display so everyone knows who the champion of your collection is
  • Handcrafted
  • Hand painted
  • Height: Approximately 8 in.

