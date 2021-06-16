New Sasha Banks bobblehead released by FOCO, details on release date

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
FOCO has released a new limited edition Sasha Banks bobblehead today for pre-order. This item is limited to 288 pieces and retails at $50. The bobblehead is expected to ship no later than Sept. 21.
FOCO released the following details about Banks’s bobblehead:
- Portrays Banks posing on top of the entrance ramp, ready to deliver a Banks Statement to the competition
- Backdrop with Banks logo display to let everyone know that The Legit Boss is in the building
- WWE logo on top of backdrop so you know it’s legit
- THE LEGIT BOSS text display on backdrop that makes this bobble as exciting as a WrestleMania main event
- Thematic design on reverse side of backdrop for added awesome
- Metal textured top of base
- Front ramp name display so everyone knows who the champion of your collection is
- Handcrafted
- Hand painted
- Height: Approximately 8 in.
Leave a Reply