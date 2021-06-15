News Ticker

Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette welcome baby girl to the world

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

June 15, 2021

Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette are proud parents of a baby girl. Paquette announced the news on Tuesday via social media.

Various outlets in the pro wrestling space and outside of it commented on the news including Paquette’s former employer, WWE.

