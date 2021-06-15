Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette welcome baby girl to the world

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette are proud parents of a baby girl. Paquette announced the news on Tuesday via social media.

Baby girl is officially here, so I’m checking out and becoming a mom. (She’s absolutely incredible!! 🥰) I have a bunch of guest hosts lined up for you guys and I started with none other than my baby daddy, cool dude husband @JonMoxley check it here- https://t.co/YC3k4fqOwN — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) June 15, 2021

Various outlets in the pro wrestling space and outside of it commented on the news including Paquette’s former employer, WWE.

A big CONGRATULATIONS to the one and only @ReneePaquette on the birth of her baby girl! pic.twitter.com/NdIrwUzbos — WWE (@WWE) June 15, 2021

