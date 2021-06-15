Samoa Joe makes NXT return, match announced for Great American Bash

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Samoa Joe has made his triumphant return to NXT.

William Regal opened this week’s show talking about his history with the company and how he had been with the brand since the beginning. Regal said he gave everything he had in his role, but that he no longer could give everyone what they deserved any longer. He was about to continue on, but Karrion Kross interrupted and demanded Regal say he was right about the state of the show and that he “conquers all.”

At that moment, Joe walked out to a big reaction from the audience and confronted Kross. Joe said that he would make sure that Regal got the respect he deserved as an enforcer, but that he couldn’t lay a hand on anyone unless physically provoked. Joe then went face to face with Kross in the ring. Later in the show, Joe would choke out Adam Cole after he and Kyle O’Reilly refused to stop their backstage brawl.

On that note, it was announced on tonight’s show that Adam Cole would face Kyle O’Reilly at the Great American Bash event in three weeks on the USA Network.

