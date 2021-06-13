NXT announces date for 2021 Great American Bash

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Great American Bash will be back in 2021.

During tonight’s NXT TakeOver: In Your House event, NXT revealed that the Great American Bash would take place on July 7. The specialty episode of NXT will air on the USA Network.

Last year’s Great American Bash was a two-night affair that ran opposite of AEW’s Fyter Fest shows. Sasha Banks wrestled Io Shirai in one main event and Keith Lee faced Adam Cole in the other.

No official matches have been announced for the show at this time.

CATCH-UP: New champion crowned on NXT UK