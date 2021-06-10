New champion crowned on NXT UK

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

On today’s episode of NXT UK, Meiko Satomura defeated Kay Lee Ray to become the new NXT UK Women’s Champion.

Satomura debuted for the brand in February of 2021. She received a championship opportunity against Ray in March, but was unsuccessful in capturing the title. Ray had held the championship since 2019 after beating Toni Storm.

Past NXT UK champions include the current WWE Raw Women’s Champion, Rhea Ripley

