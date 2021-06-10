THIS WEEK IN IMPACT WRESTLING 6/10: Preview, analysis, and updates on all things Impact Wrestling leading up to Against All Odds

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Impact Wrestler of the Week: Josh Alexander

With his win over TJP, Josh Alexander solidified himself at the top of the X Division. After the match, Alexander did an interview saying that he was the only Impact wrestler holding gold. Could this be a nod to him getting a match against current Impact World Champion Kenny Omega? I think that’s a match that fans could really get behind.

Match of the Week: Josh Alexander vs. TJP

The longest match in Impact history lived up to its expectations. This X Division Iron Man Title match began during the Behind The Impact pre-game show and ended during the regular episode of the weekly TV show. Alexander and TJP battled back and forth for an hour, scoring one fall apiece. In sudden death overtime, Alexander took the win after a piledriver in a phenomenal match. To add to the drama, wrestlers surrounded the ringside area and cheered on the competitors. A really well-done match.

Impact TV Results:

-Josh Alexander beat TJP to retain the X Division Title in an Iron Man Match

-Jake Something beat Rohit Raju in a Tables Match

-Rich Swann and W. Morrissey went to a no-contest in a match that never started

-Fire N Flava beat Rachael Ellering & Jordynne Grace to retain the Knockouts Tag Team Titles

-Satoshi Kojima beat Deaner

-Sami Callihan beat Moose by DQ when the Good Brothers interfered

In the News:

Vignettes began this week to tease that Steve Maclin (formerly Steve Cutler of the Forgotten Sons in WWE) will be headed in soon… Impact announced that fans would be allowed in the building for the first time in over a year at the Slammiversary event in Nashville on July 17th. A limited number of tickets went on sale Friday (they were all “Super Premium VIP” seats for $250) and sold out quickly. The VIP perks include merchandise, photos on the ramp or at ringside, and a swatch of the mat.

Merch Update:

The Impact Wrestling 2021 Series 1 Trading Cards went on sale at shopimpact.com on Monday and sold out the first day. Each pack of 11 cards included one autographed card of either Moose, Deonna Purrazzo, or Brian Myers. Only 300 packs were made and they went for $29.99 each (plus shipping).

This week’s items added to the Impact eBay page included a ring skirt signed by Kenny Omega, a match-used chair signed by Doc Gallows, and t-shirts signed by Rachael Ellering, Rohit Raju, Johnny Swinger, and more.

Coming Up:

This week’s matches on Impact TV include:

-W. Morrissey vs. Willie Mack in a No DQ match

-Joe Doering vs. Eddie Edwards

-Havok vs. Rosemary

-Tasha Steelz vs. Kimber Lee

-Rohit Raju & Chris Bey vs. Trey Miguel & Petey Williams

-Plus, a summit between Scott D’Amore, Don Callis, and AEW’s Tony Khan to discuss the title match at Against All Odds

CATCH-UP: Impact announces limited fan seating for Slammiversary, info on where to buy tickets