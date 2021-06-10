VIP AUDIO 6/10 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: Catching up on recent happenings in Japan including Takagi’s title win, CyberFight Festival, Kzy, more (52 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L takes a look at the last week in Japanese wrestling with some major happenings across the board. Of course, things start out with some thoughts on Shingo Takagi’s IWGP World Heavyweight Title win at Dominion, and from there we move to the world of CyberFight where Pro Wrestling NOAH, DDT, Tokyo Joshi Pro, and Ganbare came together for a huge event at Saitama Super Arena, and wrap up with Dragongate, who are headed towards Kobe World with a successful King of Gate in the rear view mirror and a big title match locked in. Check it out!

