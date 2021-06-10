SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
The Impact World Championship match at Against All Odds has a new location.
On Impact television tonight, Scott D’Amore and Tony Khan announced that the Kenny Omega vs. Moose championship main event would take place on Omega’s home turf at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. D’Amore also announced that the winner of that match would face Sami Callihan at Slammiversary in July.
BREAKING: @TheMooseNation vs. @KennyOmegamanX for the IMPACT World Championship this Saturday at #AgainstAllOdds will take place at @dailysplace, the home of @AEW, with @TheSamiCallihan challenging the winner on July 17th at #Slammiversary! @TonyKhan @ScottDAmore @TheDonCallis pic.twitter.com/9wXK8Ih7nt
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 11, 2021
Other matches on the Against All Odds card include:
- Joe Doering vs. Satoshi Kojima
- Deonna Purrazzo vs. Rosemary – Impact Knockouts Championship
- W. Morrissey vs. Rich Swann
- Petey Williams vs. Trey Miguel vs. Ace Austin vs. Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju – X Division Championship #1 Contenders Match
- The Good Brothers vs. Sami Callihan & Tommy Dreamer – Street Fight
