The Impact World Championship match at Against All Odds has a new location.

On Impact television tonight, Scott D’Amore and Tony Khan announced that the Kenny Omega vs. Moose championship main event would take place on Omega’s home turf at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. D’Amore also announced that the winner of that match would face Sami Callihan at Slammiversary in July.

Other matches on the Against All Odds card include:

Joe Doering vs. Satoshi Kojima

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Rosemary – Impact Knockouts Championship

W. Morrissey vs. Rich Swann

Petey Williams vs. Trey Miguel vs. Ace Austin vs. Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju – X Division Championship #1 Contenders Match

The Good Brothers vs. Sami Callihan & Tommy Dreamer – Street Fight

