New leadership teased for NXT coming out of TakeOver

NXT appears to be headed for a change in leadership.

At the end of NXT TakeOver: In Your House, William Regal was interviewed while leaving the building. In the interview, he spoke about being at the helm of NXT for seven years and that he’s never seen as much bedlam in the company than he has throughout the last few weeks. He then said that it was time for a change before leaving as the show went off the air.

On tonight’s show and during the go-home episode of NXT, numerous backstage clips were shown that conveyed the madness that Regal spoke about.

Heydorn’s Analysis: This is an interesting storyline hook and one that should generate some discussion and viewers on Tuesday night. With the rumors of Samoa Joe returning to NXT out there in abundance, he’ll be a top name tossed out as a Regal replacement and one that makes sense given the story their telling regarding the environment in NXT.

