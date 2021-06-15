FREE PODCAST 6/15 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Heydorn talk about the wake-up call in store for WWE when crowds return, AEW, Shingo, Takeover, Kross, more (117 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Zack Heydorn, PWTorch.com assistant editor. They discuss the wake-up call in store for WWE and Vince McMahon when crowds return, AEW Dynamite from last Friday and which wrestlers could get better or worse crowd responses in July, NXT Takeover and whether Karrion Kross keeping the title was a good call, the NXT and AEW women’s division, and Shingo’s IWGP Title win.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO