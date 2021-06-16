VIP AUDIO 6/15 – WKH – The News: Raw ratings details, Samoa Joe returns to NXT, Moxley and Renee announce birth of daughter, Don West’s health battle (20 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a look at the latest news including Raw ratings details, Samoa Joe returns to NXT, a rundown of key happenings on NXT on USA tonight, Jon Moxley and Renee Paquett (Young) announce birth of daughter, and some thoughts on Don West and his health battle.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO