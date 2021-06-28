WWE ThunderDome finale set to be taped

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE ThunderDome will ride off into the sunset via a taped episode of Monday Night Raw.

Wrestlevotes is reporting that the July 12 episode of Raw, WWE’s final ThunderDome show before returning to the road, will be taped. This leaves the July 9 episode of Smackdown as the final live ThunderDome show. WWE will run Smackdown on July 16th in front of fans for the first time since the pandemic began in March of 2020.

WWE debuted the ThunderDome in August on the Summerslam go-home episode of Smackdown. Outside of WrestleMania, which was held in front of fans at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, WWE has run all main roster programming and PPV events from the state of the art environment since it’s debut.

