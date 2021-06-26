WWE Universal Championship match made official for Money in the Bank

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Roman Reigns will officially defend the WWE Universal Championship at Money in the Bank.

On Saturday, WWE announced that Edge would face Roman Reigns for the title at the event on July 18. During Talking Smack, footage aired that showed Edge demand the match from Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville.

Edge returned to the WWE on Friday’s episode of Smackdown. In the main event segment of the show, Edge interrupted Reigns as he delivered a state of the Universal Championship address. Both men brawled with each other with Edge getting the upper hand, clearing the ring, and standing tall as the show went off the air.

Money in the Bank will be the first non-WrestleMania WWE PPV event with fans since the pandemic started. Other matches on the card include both Money in the Bank ladder matches, Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship, and Kofi Kingston vs. Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship.

CATCH-UP: WWE releases Breezango, Tony Nese, Ariya Daivari, more in another round of cuts