Edge returns to Smackdown, attacks Roman Reigns

The Rated R Superstar is back on Smackdown.

Edge returned to the WWE on tonight’s episode of Smackdown and attacked Roman Reigns while he gave an address on the state of the WWE Universal Championship.

Heyman spoke for Reigns and said that Roman had beaten everyone that there was to beat on the roster. Heyman claimed that there was “no one left” and Edge’s music hit. Edge and Roman brawled until Edge secured the upper hand after a Spear. Edge tried to hit Reigns with the Conchairto, but Jimmy Uso ran out to make the save for the Head of the Table. Edge and Uso fought around the outside of the ring until Edge speared Uso through the guardrail. Edge then climbed back into the ring and yelled “where are you Roman” as the show went off the air.

Edge has been absent from WWE television since losing to Reigns in a triple threat match that also involved Daniel Bryan in the night two main event of WrestleMania.

