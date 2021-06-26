WWE SMACKDOWN HITS & MISSES 6/25: No hits to speak of, living on the Edge, Belair misses with promo, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Hits

None.

Misses

Living on the Edge….Again.

Here we go again. After the failed WrestleMania program between Roman Reigns and Edge, we are back at it again hoping for a better result. Edge yelling at Roman in the camera while he was clearly just to his side about 20 ft away from him was exactly the wrong starting point for it all. It also just reads odd to go backwards after Paul Heyman so eloquently outlined all of the men that Roman has conquered – Edge included.

Bel-Air Let Out of the Room

This was a very poor promo from Bianca Belair, perhaps her shakiest ever. I don’t love the painting of Bayley as a bully. Unlikable, yes. Bully, no. It stood out so clearly that Bayley and Seth Rollins were such a great pairing based on their characters being perfectly complementary of each other. Cesaro and Belair have their own items in common and they aren’t nearly as positive.

Royal Failure

Somehow over the past few months, Shinsuke Nakamura went from being the most enjoyable, root-able wrestler on the Smackdown roster to being insufferable. The coronation was obnoxious and Rick Boogs is now unwatchable. Was this supposed to make Baron Corbin a face or was his acting just that bad?

Insufficient Funds

If you were to mute the battle of Apollo Crews vs. Big E, you’d never know that Crews was the heel. He wrestled like a spectacular face that suffered an undeserved loss. That is not exactly momentum in the sails of Big E as he enters Money in the Bank. When it comes to Big E, that bank has been robbed blind.

Beautiful Disaster

Carmella is certainly beautiful. Liv Morgan is as well. Together, though, they are hardly representative of a golden era in Smackdown mid-card women’s wrestling. I’m still not a fan of Carmella leaning into being ‘beautiful’ so prominently along with her blatant Madonna entrance rip-off, but she could still be a stop along the way for Belair before the anticipated Sasha Banks return. Some weeks we feel close to that, and others feel like miles away.

Main Event Uso

Everything Jey Uso does feels important and special. Everything Jimmy Uso does feels slightly awkward and not as impactful. Bring back the real main event Uso.

