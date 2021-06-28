Vince McMahon reportedly set to visit WWE Performance Center

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Vince McMahon will visit the WWE Performance Center this week.

Fightful Select is reporting that McMahon will visit WWE’s training facility on Thursday of this week to scout potential WWE main roster talent. The report indicates that the recent appearances of Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Bronson Reed, and Shotzi Blackheart in main roster dark matches are an effort to scout and eventually replenish talent on the top WWE brands.

Kross, Reed, Scarlett, and Blackheart currently do not have official dates for main roster debuts.

