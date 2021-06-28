News Ticker

Vince McMahon reportedly set to visit WWE Performance Center

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

June 28, 2021

Vince McMahon (art credit Grant Gould © PWTorch)
Vince McMahon will visit the WWE Performance Center this week.

Fightful Select is reporting that McMahon will visit WWE’s training facility on Thursday of this week to scout potential WWE main roster talent. The report indicates that the recent appearances of Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Bronson Reed, and Shotzi Blackheart in main roster dark matches are an effort to scout and eventually replenish talent on the top WWE brands.

Kross, Reed, Scarlett, and Blackheart currently do not have official dates for main roster debuts.

